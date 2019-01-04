Woods caught two of his three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers. He also rushed once for one yard.

Woods exited the game in the second half after taking a hard hit from 49ers safety Antone Exum and never returned, but thankfully the receiver returned to the sidelines and doesn't seem to be dealing with a significant injury. With the regular season in the books, Woods can hang his hat on easily his most productive season as a pro in which he racked up career highs across the board with 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six scores. Utilized as a rusher on select plays as well, Woods gained 157 yards and a score on 19 carries. The Pro Bowl snub now gets plenty of time to rest up given the Rams' first-round bye in the postseason.