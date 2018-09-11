Woods was targeted nine times in Monday's season opener against the Raiders, but he finished with just three catches for 37 yards. He added a six-yard carry in the 33-13 win.

Quarterback Jared Goff spread the ball out very evenly, with Woods and Cooper Kupp each drawing nine targets and Brandin Cooks getting eight. Woods was outplayed by both of his fellow receivers in this one, but his workload here suggests the 26-year-old should pick things up moving forward. After all, Woods did top 50 receiving yards in all but four of his 12 appearances last season.