Rams' Robert Woods: Quiet in Week 16
Woods was targeted eight times, but came up with just three catches for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.
Woods was the odd man out in Los Angeles' passing game, as Cooper Kupp, Sammy Watkins and Todd Gurley (twice) all came up with receiving scores. His workload may be lightened next week with Los Angeles having already clinched the NFC West crown, but Woods' 44 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns in his last eight games played suggest he's more than capable of making an impact at home against the 49ers.
