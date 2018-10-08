Woods caught five of seven targets for 92 yards and also had two rushes for 53 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle.

After failing to do much in the Rams' season debut, Woods has caught 26 of 32 targets for 378 yards and three touchdowns in four games since, acting as one of the main cogs in the Rams' explosive offense. He nearly scored on a 56-yard rush in the second half, but was tracked down from behind in the red zone. Both Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks left Sunday's game with a concussion, so Woods would be in line for extra looks In Week 6 if either wideout missed that game. Regardless, Woods will face the Broncos in Week 6.