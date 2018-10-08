Rams' Robert Woods: Racks up 145 yards from scrimmage
Woods caught five of seven targets for 92 yards and also had two rushes for 53 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle.
After failing to do much in the Rams' season debut, Woods has caught 26 of 32 targets for 378 yards and three touchdowns in four games since, acting as one of the main cogs in the Rams' explosive offense. He nearly scored on a 56-yard rush in the second half, but was tracked down from behind in the red zone. Both Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks left Sunday's game with a concussion, so Woods would be in line for extra looks In Week 6 if either wideout missed that game. Regardless, Woods will face the Broncos in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5