Woods caught six of seven targets for 35 yards and rushed once for two yards during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

While this was the veteran's first fantasy dud of the season, it's actually his second poor receiving showing through four games. Woods was held to just two receptions for 14 yards in Week 2 against Philadelphia, but a rushing touchdown kept him productive for fantasy managers. Quarterback Jared Goff threw to nine different receivers Sunday, but Woods remained a go-to option. He tied with fellow wideout Cooper Kupp for tops on the team with seven targets Sunday. It's definitely discouraging that Woods didn't capitalize on a soft matchup against the basement-dwelling Giants, but the entire Rams offense was in a funk. Look for a bounce-back showing from the typically reliable Woods in Week 5 against Washington.