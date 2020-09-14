Woods hauled in six of eight targets for 105 yards and added 14 yards on a lone carry in a 20-17 win over Dallas on Sunday.

This was a typical fantasy performance from Woods; he put in work between the 20's, wasn't much of a red-zone target (eight touchdowns over last two seasons) and was good for one end around on the ground (averaged 1.1 carries per game in 2019). The 28-year-old led the club in yardage, receptions and targets on a night where the Rams leaned more on its rushing attack (40 rushes to 20 pass attempts) to chip away at the Cowboys' defense. With Brandin Cooks playing in Houston and a reluctance to use tight ends heavily in the passing game, Woods and Cooper Kupp will split duties as Jared Goff's top targets this season. Whichever starter is not shadowed by Darius Slay could be in line for a huge game against the Eagles on Sunday.