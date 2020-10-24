Woods (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's marquee matchup with the Bears, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Woods was only a limited participant in Saturday's practice, and was completely held out altogether Friday, but it's clear the Rams are not concerned about the injury given the fact the veteran wide receiver doesn't even have an injury designation following their final report. Woods faces a tough matchup against the Bears' defense, but it's at least encouraging to see the veteran consistently involved in the offense as he's yet to see fewer than five targets in any game this season.