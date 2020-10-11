Woods secured four of five targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The highlight of the day for the veteran receiver came on a nifty 56-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, his second score through the air of the season and third overall. Woods has seen no fewer than five targets in any contest over the first five weeks, giving him a very steady fantasy floor in all formats. Woods will look to continue the strong start to his season in a Week 6 Sunday night road showdown against the 49ers.