Woods agreed Thursday to restructure his contract for the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The wideout will convert approximately $4.7 million of salary into a bonus, thereby allowing the Rams to free up cap space. Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth also agreed to restructure his deal in a similar fashion, which should help the Rams' efforts to reach a long-term extension with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has been holding out all summer. Woods enjoyed a career season in 2017 while serving as quarterback Jared Goff's go-to target, finishing with 56 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. The 26-year-old's production could take a hit during the upcoming campaign, however, after the Rams replaced downfield threat Sammy Watkins with Brandin Cooks, who has turned in three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

