Rams' Robert Woods: Restructures contract for 2018
Woods agreed Thursday to restructure his contract for the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The wideout will convert approximately $4.7 million of salary into a bonus, thereby allowing the Rams to free up cap space. Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth also agreed to restructure his deal in a similar fashion, which should help the Rams' efforts to reach a long-term extension with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has been holding out all summer. Woods enjoyed a career season in 2017 while serving as quarterback Jared Goff's go-to target, finishing with 56 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. The 26-year-old's production could take a hit during the upcoming campaign, however, after the Rams replaced downfield threat Sammy Watkins with Brandin Cooks, who has turned in three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football top 2018 breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that James White and Sammy Watkins...
-
WR overview & draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Podcast: Talking WRs, live draft
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...