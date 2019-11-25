Rams' Robert Woods: Returning to action Monday
Woods (personal) is active for Monday's contest against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After spending some time away from the Rams to tend to a family matter, Woods was present at every practice prior to this game, but coach Sean McVay wouldn't commit to the wide receiver returning to action. Having said that, Woods was seen warming up on the field Monday and even ran some routes, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Proving his readiness to take the field, Woods will suit up for the first time since Sunday, Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh.
