Woods had four receptions (10 targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 more yards on two carries in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the 49ers.

The Rams struggled to find a rhythm in the passing game all night with no receiver logging more than 56 yards. Woods was uncharacteristically inefficient (40 percent catch rate), but a trip to the end zone helped mask the low yardage total. The veteran wideout has been up and down through six games, but Sunday's touchdown helped him surpass last year's total of three. Next week's opponent, the Chicago Bears, are tough against the pass, but it would be a difficult call to bench a starting wideout on a usually-potent offense.