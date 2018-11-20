Rams' Robert Woods: Scores against Chiefs
Woods caught four of 11 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.
Woods started Monday's scoring barrage with a seven-yard touchdown during the first quarter. That marked his first trip to the end zone since Week 4. Although he wasn't too efficient while seeing double-digit targets for the third time this season, Woods at least hauled in four passes and topped 70 yards for the tenth straight game. The veteran will look to keep that remarkable consistency going when the Rams return from their Week 12 bye.
