Woods caught five of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown while adding three carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Bills.

After topping 100 scrimmage yards in Week 1 and finding the end zone in Week 2, Woods was finally able to check both boxes in one game. His 25-yard score in the third quarter capped one of Los Angeles' four consecutive touchdown drives in the second half. Woods is primed for another strong performance when the 0-3 Giants pay a visit to LA in Week 4.