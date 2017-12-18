Woods caught six of seven targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Seahawks.

Woods was targeted early and often in his return after missing the last three weeks with a shoulder injury. He saw three of Jared Goff's first four passes on the day but would only see one more after the one-yard touchdown catch that put the Rams up 27-0 in the second quarter. The 25-year-old has another favorable matchup Week 16 at Tennessee.