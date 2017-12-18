Rams' Robert Woods: Scores in return
Woods caught six of seven targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Seahawks.
Woods was targeted early and often in his return after missing the last three weeks with a shoulder injury. He saw three of Jared Goff's first four passes on the day but would only see one more after the one-yard touchdown catch that put the Rams up 27-0 in the second quarter. The 25-year-old has another favorable matchup Week 16 at Tennessee.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Cleared to return Sunday•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Progresses to full practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: On pace for return Sunday•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Sidelined for third straight game•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.