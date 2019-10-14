Rams' Robert Woods: Scores rushing touchdown

Woods, who failed to catch any of his four targets, carried two times for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.

Woods' afternoon started brightly enough, as the wideout received a pair of carries on the opening drive, including an eight-yard touchdown scamper to cap it off. He made no further statistical contributions, however, as an anemic showing by the passing attack saw him finish without a catch for the first time in nearly four calendar years. It's been a tough start to the season for Woods, who's exceeded 50 receiving yards just twice in six games and is still in search of his first receiving touchdown. Next Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons could present him with opportunities to get back on track.