Rams' Robert Woods: Scores rushing touchdown
Woods, who failed to catch any of his four targets, carried two times for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.
Woods' afternoon started brightly enough, as the wideout received a pair of carries on the opening drive, including an eight-yard touchdown scamper to cap it off. He made no further statistical contributions, however, as an anemic showing by the passing attack saw him finish without a catch for the first time in nearly four calendar years. It's been a tough start to the season for Woods, who's exceeded 50 receiving yards just twice in six games and is still in search of his first receiving touchdown. Next Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons could present him with opportunities to get back on track.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...