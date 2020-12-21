Woods caught six of eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown and gained 40 yards on his only carry in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

He led the Rams in scrimmage yards on the afternoon, and his 15-yard TD grab in the third quarter kicked off a comeback attempt that ended up falling short. Woods now has six touchdowns on the year, tying his career high from 2018, and he's eight receptions away from tying the personal best of 90 he set last season. The veteran wideout will try to stay productive in Week 16 during a trip to Seattle that will likely decide the winner of the NFC West.