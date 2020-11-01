Woods brought in seven of eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for nine yards and another score in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran wideout allowed the Rams to fully capitalize on an early Tua Tagovailoa fumble, scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard jet sweep. Woods then tacked on his fourth receiving score of the campaign with 9:58 remaining from 11 yards out, giving Los Angeles a glimmer of hope before the comeback fell short. Woods' reception tally served as a season-high figure, while his yardage total was his best since Week 1 against the Cowboys. The eight-year pro will now rest up over the bye week before jumping back into action in Week 10 against the Seahawks.