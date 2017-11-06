Rams' Robert Woods: Scores two touchdowns versus Giants
Woods caught four of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
Woods led the team in receiving yardage and tied his second-best output of the season in that regard, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He later added a four-yard score before taking a seat with the game well in hand. Woods has emerged as a key cog in the passing game on a weekly basis, and he could become a viable fantasy play if he continues to see looks in the red zone. He'll look to do just that next week against the Texans.
