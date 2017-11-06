Rams' Robert Woods: Scores two touchdowns versus Giants

Woods caught four of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.

Woods led the team in receiving yardage and tied his second-best output of the season in that regard, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He later added a four-yard score before taking a seat with the game well in hand. Woods has emerged as a key cog in the passing game on a weekly basis, and he could become a viable fantasy play if he continues to see looks in the red zone. He'll look to do just that next week against the Texans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories