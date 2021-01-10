Woods caught four of eight targets for 48 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

Woods began the game quite slowly as John Wolford (neck) struggled to push the ball down the field before leaving and Jared Goff (thumb) wasn't at his best amid a recovery from surgery. He was heavily targeted down the stretch, especially after Cooper Kupp (knee) left the game, and he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a 15-yard touchdown reception to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Goff will have another week to heal ahead of the NFC divisional round matchup against either Washington or the Buccaneers, and he could look Woods' way early and often if Kupp misses the contest.