Rams' Robert Woods: Seemingly avoided major injury
Woods suffered a shoulder injury that initially isn't believed to be serious, though more should be known Monday after he undergoes testing, Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles reports.
Woods was spotted with his left arm in a sling after exiting in the waning minutes of Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings. He finished with eight catches for 81 yards on 11 targets, marking his sixth straight game going over 50 yards. While unable to continue his big-play heroics from the prior two weeks, Woods further solidified his standing as the top option in the Rams' passing game. Should he end up missing time, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp likely would draw same extra targets, while Josh Reynolds, Pharoh Cooper, Tavon Austin and Mike Thomas would all be candidates to take on a bit more playing time. The Rams have a Week 12 home game against the Saints.
