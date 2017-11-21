Rams' Robert Woods: Set for multi-week absence

Head coach Sean McVay said further testing on Woods' left shoulder came back "more positive than expected," but Woods is still expected to miss a couple of weeks, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While his exact timeframe for a return isn't certain, it's certainly positive news that Woods was able to avoid surgery. That means his injury wasn't of the season-ending variety. In fact, it sounds like the 2013 second-rounder should be back before the end of the season and available for a potential playoff push. In the short term, McVay said the Rams will use a committee approach to replace Woods' production, mentioning Tavon Austin, Pharoh Cooper, Josh Reynolds and Mike Thomas as candidates to take on added snaps, according to Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site.