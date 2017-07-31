Rams' Robert Woods: Showing early chemistry with Jared Goff

Woods has exhibited excellent chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff through the first two days of training camp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

It's encouraging to see Woods clicking with Goff early in camp, as the first-year Ram stands to have a significant role in the offense. Woods is a polished route runner with sure hands and has proven to be a solid possession receiver when healthy through his first four seasons in the league. He should continue to establish himself as a go-to target for Goff, and it wouldn't be shocking if Woods paced the Rams in receptions this season.