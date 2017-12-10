Woods (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

While reports earlier in the week suggested that Woods would miss his third consecutive game in Week 14, he surprisingly earned a questionable designation heading into the outing after returning to limited practice participation Friday. Though Woods also worked out on the field prior to Sunday's contest, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, the Rams still decided to err on the side of caution and keep their top wideout shelved this week. Even so, Woods' return to practice at least offers some hope that he'll be able to suit up for a key divisional matchup with the Seahawks in Week 15.