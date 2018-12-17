Woods caught seven passes (nine targets) for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles. He also added 19 rushing yards on his lone carry.

Woods led all Rams wideouts in receptions and yards, but Josh Reynolds took the honors of most targets (five receptions on 12 targets) this week. Still, Woods remains one of Jared Goff's most-trusted receivers, not finishing under 60 receiving yards in any contest since Week 1. It is unclear which Rams receiver will draw shutdown corner Patrick Peterson in Week 16, but expect Woods to find a way to stay involved (as he has all season) and provide a high fantasy floor, especially in PPR formats.