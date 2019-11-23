Rams' Robert Woods: Status still uncertain

Woods (personal) "looks good" at practice, but head coach Sean McVay did not fully confirm whether the wide receiver would be available for Monday's game, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Woods was not listed on the team's injury report Thursday or Friday, but considering McVay wouldn't outright confirm whether his veteran wide receiver would be available after surprisingly being ruled inactive last week, it's fair to question what his status might be for the prime-time contest. More information should arrive following the team's final injury report Saturday, but fantasy owners may want to roster a potential backup option from Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET game in the unlikely event Woods ultimately hits the bench for a second consecutive week.