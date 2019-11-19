Play

Rams' Robert Woods: Still away from team

Coach Sean McVay didn't put a timeline on Woods (personal) return to the team, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Speaking to the media Monday, McVay said Woods continues to tend to a personal matter, hence the reason he missed Sunday's 17-7 win against the Bears. Until Brandin Cooks gets out of the concussion protocol, the Rams' top two options at wide receiver are Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories