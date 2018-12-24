Woods brought in six of seven targets for 89 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for 15 yards and another score in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Woods paced the Rams' pass catchers in both receptions and receiving yardage while scoring through both the ground and air. He got his day off to a rousing start by answering an early Cardinals field goal with a four-yard rushing touchdown, bookending it with Los Angeles' final score of the day on a 39-yard scoring grab. The veteran wideout could be one of several of the team's skill players that takes a seat or plays sparingly against the 49ers in Week 17, considering the Rams are now officially out of the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the wake of the Saints' win over the Steelers on Sunday.