Rams' Robert Woods: Struggles despite high volume

Woods caught four of nine targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Jared Goff has accuracy issues for most of the game, and Woods arguably suffered the most from his QB's scattershot efforts. On the bright side, the veteran receiver has seen at least nine targets in each of his last five games, but Sunday's output was a far cry from the better than eight grabs and 115 yards he averaged over the prior four contests. Woods will look to bounce back next Saturday in a road clash with the 49ers.