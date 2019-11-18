Rams' Robert Woods: Surprise scratch Sunday

Woods (unknown) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bears, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's not immediately known why Woods is sitting out this game, as he didn't appear on the injury report at any point during the week. Woods is coming off one of his best performances of the season, as he hauled in seven of 11 targets for 95 scoreless yards. With Brandin Cooks (concussion) also inactive, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds will lead the receiving corps while JoJo Natson, Mike Thomas and perhaps even Nsimba Webster rotate in.