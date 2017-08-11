Rams' Robert Woods: To play opposite Watkins again

Woods is expected to move into a more suitable possession role as the Rams' No. 2 receiver following Friday's trade acquisition of Sammy Watkins, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.

Woods spent the past three seasons playing opposite Watkins in Buffalo, but after signing with Los Angeles this offseason, the absence of a real No. 1 target there forced him into an unfamiliar vertical role. Upon Friday's acquisition of Watkins, however, Woods will now be allowed to return to the position he's grown used to. With Watkins stretching the field deep, Woods will be free to work underneath, which has resulted in three straight seasons with between 550 and 700 receiving yards.