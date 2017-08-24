Play

Woods is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Woods has had a quiet preseason so far and caught just two passes for 19 yards against the Raiders last week. He's in line to work primarily as a possession receiver and had shown strong chemistry with Jared Goff this offseason. Woods' fantasy ceiling is probably limited, but he should maintain modest value in deeper formats.

