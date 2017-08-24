Rams' Robert Woods: To start against Chargers
Woods is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Woods has had a quiet preseason so far and caught just two passes for 19 yards against the Raiders last week. He's in line to work primarily as a possession receiver and had shown strong chemistry with Jared Goff this offseason. Woods' fantasy ceiling is probably limited, but he should maintain modest value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Hauls in both targets for 19 yards•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: To play opposite Watkins again•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Showing early chemistry with Jared Goff•
-
Bills' Robert Woods: Inks five-year deal with Rams•
-
Bills' Robert Woods: Heading home?•
-
Bills' Robert Woods: Like Tyrod Taylor, status up in the air•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...