Rams' Robert Woods: Tops century mark again
Woods caught seven of 10 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Broncos. He also rushed once for 12 yards.
Woods, topping the century mark for the third time in four contests, is now averaging over 87 receiving yards per game this season despite splitting targets with the likes of Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp. However, the fact he shares an offense with two other quality receivers -- along with stud running back Todd Gurley, who leads the league with 11 touchdowns in 2018 -- naturally limits the amount of attention Woods sees near the painted area. Woods is more of a possession receiver anyway, but the fact he's gone without a red-zone target in four of six games this season is nonetheless a concern for his fantasy outlook. Next up for the USC product is a Week 7 matchup against a 49ers defense that is allowing 11.7 yards per reception this year.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Racks up 145 yards from scrimmage•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Another 100-yard effort in win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Scores twice against Chargers•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Bounces back against Cardinals•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Quiet in Week 1•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Restructures contract for 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...