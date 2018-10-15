Woods caught seven of 10 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Broncos. He also rushed once for 12 yards.

Woods, topping the century mark for the third time in four contests, is now averaging over 87 receiving yards per game this season despite splitting targets with the likes of Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp. However, the fact he shares an offense with two other quality receivers -- along with stud running back Todd Gurley, who leads the league with 11 touchdowns in 2018 -- naturally limits the amount of attention Woods sees near the painted area. Woods is more of a possession receiver anyway, but the fact he's gone without a red-zone target in four of six games this season is nonetheless a concern for his fantasy outlook. Next up for the USC product is a Week 7 matchup against a 49ers defense that is allowing 11.7 yards per reception this year.