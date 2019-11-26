Rams' Robert Woods: Tops team in receiving

Woods caught six of nine targets for 97 yards in Monday night's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Woods returned to the lineup after missing Week 11 for personal reasons, and he went on to lead the Rams in receiving. In fact, he registered at least 60 more yards than any of his teammates, even though Cooper Kupp's 10 targets topped his tally. Thanks to a season-long reception of 38 yards Monday, Woods has now gone for at least 80 yards in three of his last four outings, putting him in fine form ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That being said, he's still yet to catch a touchdown this season, hurting his overall upside.