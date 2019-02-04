Rams' Robert Woods: Totals 70 receiving yards
Woods caught five of 10 targets for 70 yards and added one five-yard carry during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.
Woods was one of two Rams players to receive double-digit targets, but he was only able to catch half of the balls thrown his way. He also struggled to make big plays, as his longest gain went for just 18 yards. It was still an improvement over his performance against the Saints in the NFC Championship game, but Woods couldn't do enough to help his team to a better offensive performance. The wideout was coming off a breakout regular season in which he totaled 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Limited in SB-clinching win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Team's leading receiver in win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Quiet in regular-season finale•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Strikes through ground and air•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Solid line in defeat•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Dominates targets in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...