Woods caught five of 10 targets for 70 yards and added one five-yard carry during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

Woods was one of two Rams players to receive double-digit targets, but he was only able to catch half of the balls thrown his way. He also struggled to make big plays, as his longest gain went for just 18 yards. It was still an improvement over his performance against the Saints in the NFC Championship game, but Woods couldn't do enough to help his team to a better offensive performance. The wideout was coming off a breakout regular season in which he totaled 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns.