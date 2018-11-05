Woods caught five of nine targets for 71 yards and carried two times for an additional four yards during Sunday's 45-35 loss to the Saints.

Woods led the team in targets but failed to bring in a couple that could have turned into big gains. He also received multiple carries for the third time this season, though he was bottled up on both attempts. Woods still continued a remarkable run of consistency which has seen him post at least 70 receiving yards in each of his last eight games. Still, it's looking more like he will serve as the possession receiver when he, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp are all healthy, which could limit his upside. Up next for Woods is a matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday.