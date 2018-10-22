Woods caught five of seven targets for 78 yards and carried once for an additional six yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over the 49ers.

Woods led the team in targets, catches and yards in this one, but the blowout nature of the game perhaps limited his opportunities. Despite that likelihood, the wideout continued his steady production as he surpassed 75 receiving yards for the sixth straight game. Woods could see a greater workload in what should be a high-scoring game against the Packers next week, and he could assume even more of the target share if Cooper Kupp (knee) remains sidelined for that contest.