Rams' Robert Woods: Unexpectedly has shot to play
Woods (shoulder) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.
The listing comes as a surprise after Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Woods didn't have a precise timetable to return. McVay had previously said Woods was more likely to return in Week 15 than Week 14, and while that may still be the case, there's apparently some chance the wideout will be ready this Sunday. A final decision may not be available until the Rams release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Woods end up missing a third straight game, Josh Reynolds would continue working in three-wide sets alongside Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp, both of whom have enjoyed an uptick in production without Woods and his seven targets per game in the lineup.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...