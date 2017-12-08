Woods (shoulder) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.

The listing comes as a surprise after Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Woods didn't have a precise timetable to return. McVay had previously said Woods was more likely to return in Week 15 than Week 14, and while that may still be the case, there's apparently some chance the wideout will be ready this Sunday. A final decision may not be available until the Rams release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Woods end up missing a third straight game, Josh Reynolds would continue working in three-wide sets alongside Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp, both of whom have enjoyed an uptick in production without Woods and his seven targets per game in the lineup.