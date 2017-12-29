Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams offense won't "see much" of Woods against the 49ers on Sunday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Rams experienced life without Woods from Weeks 12 through 14 due to a shoulder injury, a span in which Jared Goff had two of his five lowest passing outputs of the season. Since returning to the lineup Week 15, he's logged 83 percent of the offensive snaps (114 of 137), putting up nine catches (on 15 targets) for 78 yards and one touchdown across two games. With the Rams locked into the No. 3 or 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, they won't test their luck with a number of key skill-position players, namely Todd Gurley, Goff, Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee).