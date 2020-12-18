Woods (thigh) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
After kicking off Week 15 prep as a non-participant at practice, Woods took an encouraging step with his upgrade to limited. According to coach Sean McVay, the Rams are taking this route as a precautionary measure with an injury that likely won't impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. Still, Woods' status should continue to be monitored to make sure he's eventually cleared to play.