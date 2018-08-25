Woods will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Woods' absence appears to be part of a larger effort by the Rams' to give their offensive starters extra rest ahead of the 2018 regular season, as right guard Jamon Brown is the only member of the first-team offense participating in Saturday's contest. Woods appears to be healthy and, barring an injury, looks on track to play Week 1 against the Raiders. With the Rams' starters out, look for Mike Thomas and Josh Reynolds to get a starters' share of snaps against the Texans.