Rams' Robert Woods: X-factor in 36-31 win
Woods caught four of five targets for 89 yards, adding three rushes for 17 yards during the Rams' 36-31 victory against Seattle on Sunday.
Woods has been a symbol of consistency in the Rams passing attack, with five-plus receptions or 85 receiving yards in every game since Week 1 -- among NFL wideouts, only Antonio Brown can say the same. He's had more than the requisite number of targets to remain a viable WR2 (7.9 per game), and with Cooper Kupp (knee) now pending a potential season-ending diagnosis, that work share is likely to trend upwards if anything. Upcoming Sunday is a matchup against a Kansas City defense that ranks among the league's 10 worst teams in both catches (138) and total yards (1,730) allowed to opposing wide receivers.
