Saffold is nursing a sprained ankle but should be OK for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Saffold exited Sunday's victory over the Texans due to a previously-undisclosed ankle injury and didn't return. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if he logs minimal practice time this week.

