Rams' Rodger Saffold: Full participant Thursday
Saffold (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Saffold sprained his ankle last Sunday against the Texans but is expected to suit up this week as the Rams head to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings. Look for the 29-year-old to resume his regular starting role at left guard.
