Saffold intends to sign a four-year, $44 million contract with Tennessee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Arguably the top interior lineman available in free agency, Saffold should be a major upgrade on Quinton Spain at left guard, joining tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin to form the heart of a potentially formidable offensive line. The large investment is good news for Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry, both of whom struggled to deal with shaky blocking up the middle last season.

