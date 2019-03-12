Rams' Rodger Saffold: Gets four-year deal from Titans
Saffold intends to sign a four-year, $44 million contract with Tennessee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Arguably the top interior lineman available in free agency, Saffold should be a major upgrade on Quinton Spain at left guard, joining tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin to form the heart of a potentially formidable offensive line. The large investment is good news for Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry, both of whom struggled to deal with shaky blocking up the middle last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...