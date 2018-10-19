Rams' Rodger Saffold: Good to go Sunday
Saffold (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Saffold suffered a knee injury during the Ram's win over Denver in Week 6, but appears to have fully recovered. Expect Saffold to start at the left guard position during Sunday's game against San Francisco.
