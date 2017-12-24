Saffold left Sunday's game against the Titans with a ribs injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Saffold had been dealing with an ankle injury last month, but it appears like its a ribs injury that is plaguing his availability now. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but more information regarding his availability moving forward should clear up soon.

