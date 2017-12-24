Rams' Rodger Saffold: Leaves game with ribs injury
Saffold left Sunday's game against the Titans with a ribs injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Saffold had been dealing with an ankle injury last month, but it appears like its a ribs injury that is plaguing his availability now. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but more information regarding his availability moving forward should clear up soon.
More News
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Full participant Thursday•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Passes concussion protocol•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Back at practice•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...