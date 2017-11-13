Saffold is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to an ankle injury, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Saffold's injury came after the Rams already held a significant lead, so it would not be surprising to see him held out as a precaution. Austin Blythe will likely replace him at left guard.

