Rams' Rodger Saffold: Should be good to go this week
Saffold (ankle) is reportedly "fine," Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The report was rather vague by nature, but it seems as though the big man will be ready for practice this week. Saffold has started every game for the Rams this season.
More News
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Good to go Sunday•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Suffers knee injury•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Leaves game with ribs injury•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Full participant Thursday•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...