Rams' Rodger Saffold: Suffers knee injury
Saffold suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Sean McVay need not provide any details regarding Saffold's injury, so the severity is unknown. Expect an update on his status to come once the Rams resume practicing this week.
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Leaves game with ribs injury
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Full participant Thursday
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Dealing with sprained ankle
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Passes concussion protocol
-
Rams' Rodger Saffold: Enters concussion protocol
