The Rams signed Carter to a reserve/future contract Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
Carter signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022, and after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, he signed with Los Angeles' practice squad. The Georgia State product made his NFL debut in Week 11, but he played primarily on special teams and didn't record any counting stats. With his new deal, the 6-foot-2 tight end will have a chance to compete for a roster spot throughout the offseason and into next year's training camp.